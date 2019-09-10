Clearfield County Career and Technology Center hopes to vote on hiring a new principal next month.
Principal Matthew Kephart has submitted his resignation after being hired as an assistant high school principal in the Curwensville Area School District last month.
Kephart’s last day at CCCTC is Oct. 11.
At last night’s meeting of the school’s Joint Operating Committee, Superintendent of Record Terry Struble of the Clearfield Area School District said they have received several applications for the new principal. He said they hope to narrow down the candidates to three to be interviewed, and hopes they will have a recommendation by next month’s meeting.
Kephart has served as principal at CCCTC for a little over a year, Struble said. Kephart replaced former principal Fred Redden who was promoted to CCCTC’s Executive Director.
Kephart will be paid an annual salary of $79,000, pro-rated for the coming year at the Curwensville Area School District, according to a previous article.
Kephart thanked the JOC for entrusting him with the job and Redden for being his mentor and said it was a difficult decision for him to leave.
“If I could be in two places at once I would,” Kephart said.