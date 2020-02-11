Clearfield County Career and Technology Center is looking to add a new addition onto the school to give the HVAC and Refrigeration program more space, reported Executive Director Fred Redden at last night’s meeting of the Joint Operating Committee.
Redden said the HVACR program doesn’t have enough space and they are looking to add an addition to the rear of the building.
“We are looking for more space,” Redden said.
Redden asked the JOC for permission to seek proposals from architectural firms to design the new addition.
Redden said they are only looking to build a “shell” and the CCCTC is looking to do some of the electrical, heating and interior work themselves.
He said they are expecting it to cost about $50,000 and a portion of that cost would be paid for using Adult Education funds.
Superintendent of Record Dr. John Zesiger of the Moshannon Valley School District said they are planning to seek proposals from several architectural firms in the area and select from the best proposal.
Redden said they hope to get construction finished this summer.
Redden said the exact size of the new addition would be determined by the new architect because they have to maintain enough space for vehicles to be able to drive around the building. He added that he hopes they can expand the space in the HVACR shop by at least 33 percent.
“We are hoping to come up with some tentative plans on what would work there,” Redden said.
The JOC voted to approve the request to seek proposals from architectural firms unanimously.