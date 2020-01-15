The following are highlights from the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center Joint Operating Committee meeting that was held Monday evening:
The committee approved the following:
• 25 accredited sick days to Principal Tiffany Cover.
• settlement terms with a former CCCTC employee.
• advertise for the vacant position of director of truck driver training.
• advertise for a CDL third party tester.
• approve sending 50 students and three advisors to the SkillsUSA District VII competition at the Jaffa Mosque in Altoona on Jan. 21 with cost to be paid from the Student Activity Fund; approve the 2020-21 school calendar.
• approve the standard mileage compensation rate per the IRS standard of 57.5 cents per mile.
The JOC also had an executive session for about 30 minutes to discuss legal/litigation issues.
All members were present.