Clearfield County Career and Technology Center voted to hire a consultant to study the roof problems at the school, at its meeting Monday night.
According to Executive Director Fred Redden, the roof has numerous leaks and the school has had issues with it since it was installed in 2007.
Redden said at last count there were 47 leaks throughout the building.
“This has been an ongoing issue,” Redden said.
Electrical Occupations Instructor Jack Rumfola agreed and said there has been problems with the roof even during construction. He said when the roof was being installed, there was a freak and unexpected thunderstorm while the building was open, causing significant water damage.
Director of Practical Nursing Cheryl Krieg said there are numerous leaks in the nursing area.
Redden said the roof still has 13 years left on its warranty with the manufacturer, Garland Company. Garland has been sending a subcontractor to repair the roof numerous times.
Redden said the subcontractor said there could be bigger structural issues with the roof and recommended the CCCTC hire a roof expert — architect Mark Sobeck Roof Consulting of Wilkes-Barre — to complete a detailed study on the roof.
The study would include taking infrared pictures of the roof to detect any water inside of the roof, Redden said.
Redden said the study would be useful if any litigation is needed. He said the study would be done as soon as possible.
The Joint Operating Committee voted to hire Mark Sobeck Roof Consulting to do the study at a cost of $3,246 contingent on receiving three positive references on the company.