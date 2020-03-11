Clearfield County Career and Technology Center is considering a number of building projects; therefore, its Joint Operating Committee on Monday named KTH Architects of DuBois as its architecture firm.
Possible projects include a milling and paving project that would include repair of the truck driver training parking lot.
The parking lot is 69,200 square feet. The project is expected to cost about $94,000, CCCTC Executive Director Fred Redden said.
KTH would have to draw up the specifications for the project and put it out for bid, he added.
The JOC voted to advertise for bids for the parking lot once the specifications are completed.
CCCTC is also considering some roof repairs on some sections that haven’t had any work on them yet. A majority of the roof on the CCCTC building only has 10 years of warranty remaining, Redden said.
CCCTC is also considering adding new additions onto the Diesel Mechanics to allow for a wash bay, truck storage and pre-trip inspections, new storage areas for the HVACR program and the carpentry program, a new awning for the welding program, and a patio for the culinary arts program.
Redden said the new additions are planned for the next two to three years.
“These aren’t things we are looking at doing immediately,” Redden said.
Much of the proposed plan depends upon how much these projects end up costing, Redden said.
He said a rough estimate to do everything is about $440,500, and the CCCTC has about $1.5 million in its adult education fund that would be used to pay for the projects.
Superintendent of Record Dr. John Zesiger of the Moshannon Valley School District said the sending superintendents would like to see the adult education fund stay above $1 million if at all possible.
He said they would have a better idea on how much these projects will cost once the architects look at them.
“We might not be able to afford them at all,” Redden said.