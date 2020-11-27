The Clearfield County Career and Technology Center is trying to adapt the challenging environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
About two weeks ago, the CCCTC and several of its member school districts switched to virtual learning due to positive COVID-19 tests in the area.
Executive Director Fred Redden said a few of the CCCTC students have tested positive for COVID-19 but so far none of its staff has tested positive.
With many of the CCCTC’s programs, such as automotive mechanics technology, carpentry and building construction, cosmetology and its nursing programs requiring hands-on learning and experience, virtual education has been a challenge, Redden said.
The school has purchased GoPro cameras for all of its programs for instructors to teach virtually.
“Of course it isn’t as good as hands-on but I think our teachers are doing a pretty good job,” Redden said.
Redden said a large majority of its students are participating and completing the online and virtual work. For the students who don’t have internet access, the CCCTC has been giving them flash drives containing the lessons and work.
“Our attendance is looking pretty good,” Redden said.
Redden said typically the center’s programs have a system where every day a portion of the day is used for theory and a portion for active learning/hands on learning. During the time of virtual learning, they are focusing on theory and when the students come back on Dec. 2, the school will focus completely on hands-on training and eliminate the theory session.
As long as the school isn’t out three or four months, Redden said the school should be OK in getting the necessary work completed.
“Hopefully when we come back on Dec. 2 we can get things rolling again,” Redden said.
Redden said there is tremendous demand for health care workers now but the career center’s two nursing programs, the Certified Nursing Assistant and Practical Nursing, are having difficulty getting clinical sites to work at due to hospitals putting significant restrictions people entering their facilities.
The CNA program was able to find a couple of local health care facilities where they could do clinical work. But with hospitals being unable to provide access to the Practical Nursing Program students, CCCTC has not been able to secure clinical sites. The school, however, is considering having the program take a break for a few weeks until the pandemic slows down a bit.
Redden said the CCCTC has been approved as a vaccination site once a vaccine becomes available for COVID-19.
“But I have no idea when that might be,” Redden said. “I hope its sooner rather than later.”
He said if a vaccine comes out and they are able to get their nursing students vaccinated, it would allow the school’s nursing programs back where they need to be.
Redden said the school is taking extra precautions as well — such as increased disinfection and cleaning, and installing new filters in its HVAC system to pull more particulates out of the air.
Redden said he hopes people in the area practice social distancing and wear masks to lower infection rates in the area so its students can stay in school for long stretches at a time.