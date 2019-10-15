The Joint Operating Committee of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center discussed the proposed new contract with its employees at its meeting last night.
CCCTC administration and the leadership of the employees’ union — Clearfield County Career and Technology Center Education Association — have come to a tentative agreement for a new contract, Superintendent of Record Terry Struble of the Clearfield Area School District said.
The contract was reworked after the school’s support staff such as secretaries and maintenance personnel voted to unionize last May. The Labor Relations Board ruled that all of the school’s employees should be under one contract.
It is a five-year agreement; although for the teachers it keeps their current contact with two years added on. The pact includes the support staff for the first time, Struble said.
Struble said it took a lot of work to get the new contract done and thanked the union for its work
“It’s a well-balanced agreement,” Struble said. “It looks like it is good for everyone involved, employee and employer alike.”
Struble said the superintendents of the five sending schools have reviewed the agreement and approve of it.
JOC Chairman Philip Carr of the Clearfield Area School District said he just received the new contract and asked that it be tabled to give board members a chance to review it.
He said the board hasn’t yet had any input in the agreement and said it would be inappropriate for the board to approve it prior to going over it thoroughly.
“We have had no input whatsoever,” Carr said. “I don’t want to get in a hurry.”
Board member Jeffrey Shaffer agreed and said the board should do its “due diligence” prior to approving the contact.
“I don’t think there will be any problems with it,” Shaffer said. “I just want to read it over first.”
The board voted to hold an executive session after the meeting to discuss the proposed contact.
The employees are scheduled to vote on the proposed contract on Wednesday, according to Jack Rumfola of the CCCTEA.