Clearfield County Career and Technology Center continues to struggle with a leaky roof.
Executive Director Fred Redden told the Joint Operating Committee on Monday that a practical nursing classroom was due to roof leaks.
“There were (ceiling) tiles on the floor, and stains and that sort of thing” Redden said. “And we have six buckets sitting up in the HVAC facility.”
Fortunately no equipment or classroom materials were damaged, and the classroom will be operational when the students return from break, Redden said.
Redden said the roof leaks require significant attention from CCCTC staff, time which could be better spent elsewhere.
He also said the CCCTC has spent significant resources to provide cutting edge equipment to its students and just wants the facility to match.
“It’s just a shame the mess we have with this roof, Redden said. “Unfortunately we are at the place now where I think something big needs to happen.”
CCCTC has been having problems with the roof since it was installed in 2007 and it still has 13 years remaining on its warranty.
Redden said the roof manufacturer, Garland Company, has asked to perform its own roof study and Redden said he gave them permission.
“I’m hoping they get in here very soon to do their assessment,” Redden said.
He said they are supposed to get some warm days soon and hopes the company can come in and do the assessment then.
In October the CCCTC Joint Operating Committee also hired a consultant architect Mark Sobeck Roof Consulting of Wilkes-Barre, to perform a study on the roof.
Redden said the consultant found significant issues with the roof that need to be addressed.