Clearfield County Career and Technology Center is considering starting a new program for first responders and other public safety professions.
The vocational-technical school is considering a new program for prospective police officers, EMTs, corrections officers and firefighters, homeland security etc., according to Executive Director Fred Redden.
The program would be for both high school and adult students.
Redden said these professions offer good earning potential and by having the program, they could incorporate firefighter training for volunteers or possibly for those looking to be a firefighter professionally. But he said there isn’t any demand for professional firefighters locally.
He said in the spring or early summer, the school will be conducting an interest inventory and needs assessment with people in the field to determine if such a program would be viable.
“It’s not a definite right now,” Redden said.
He said he will be getting a group of people together who work in those various areas and determine whether there is enough jobs in the area to support such a program.
Then they would have to make a proposal and then decide whether they want to run the program and if they want to make the investment, Redden said.
The Lawrence Township Fire Department recently donated an 1994 International Pierce pumper fire truck to the school, which would be used in the program.
“Just a huge thank you to Lawrence Township for thinking of us out here,” Redden said. “I am really happy they donated that truck — we will really put it to good use.”
The donated truck was used at the Hyde Fire Company. The township recently purchased a new 2020 Pierce pumper/tanker to replace the donated truck.
Even if the program isn’t started, the CCCTC would use the fire truck in the diesel engine program, Redden said.
And he said the school conducts third party testing for people to obtain commercial driver’s licenses and the donated fire truck could be used for testing for Class B licenses for firefighting.
At the earliest the program would start in 2021, Redden said.