Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee hired Tiffany Cover of Philipsburg as its new principal/assistant director at its meeting last night.
Cover replaces former Principal Matthew Kephart, who was hired as assistant principal of Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School in August.
Cover was a secondary English teacher at the Moshannon Valley Area School District.
She will earn a salary of $75,000.
Executive Director Fred Redden said the principal interviews went extremely well and said the CCCTC had a number of good candidates.
With Cover’s background in English, Redden said she would work well with the school’s new English Language Arts program at the school and she is already familiar with the district’s software program.
Cover’s start date is Dec. 2, pending receipt of all necessary paperwork.
Last night was also Terry Struble’s last day as uperintendent of record and Philip Carr as chairman. Redden thanked them for their service. Struble and Carr are from the Clearfield Area School District. The district rotates the superintendent of record and chairmanship among its sending school districts.
Next month when the board reorganizes, Dr. John Zesiger will become the superintendent of record and John Bacher will be chairman. Both are from the Moshannon Valley School District.