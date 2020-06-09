The Joint Operating Committee of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center approved pay increases of its administrators and department heads at its meeting Monday night.
The pay increases for the 2020-21 school year are as follows: Executive Director Fred Redden, 3 percent; Principal Tiffany Coval, 2.5 percent; Cheryl Krieg, practical nursing director, 3 percent; Richard Jones and Allen Smith, truck driver training co-directors, 2.5 percent; George Miller, maintenance director, 2.5 percent; Holly Ryan, director of adult education and marketing 2.5 percent; Brian Hynds, director of information technology, 2.5 percent; Susan Barger, business manager 2.5 percent; Robin Dusch, confidential secretary/executive director, 3 percent.
All the pay increases are based on the employees evaluation.
The pay increases were approved after a one-hour executive session that was held to discuss personnel issues.
The JOC also voted to hire Emily Bensky as computer technician intern for $7.25 per hour, and approve three additional days for practical nursing instructors for time spent on the conversion to online delivery of PN theory, virtual clinical and the development of simulated lab experiences during the COVID-19 restrictions.