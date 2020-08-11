Clearfield County Career and Technology Center Joint Operating Committee approved its Health and Safety Plan for the upcoming school year.
“We think we have covered everything,” Executive Director Fred Redden said of the plan.
The state is requiring schools to adopt health and safety plans to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic prior to the students returning to school.
Redden said CCCTC modeled its plan off of the health and safety plans of the five sending schools.
The CCCTC’s plan requires staff and students to wear masks while moving about in the building, such as in the hallways or restrooms, when working in the shops, or collaborating with other students and teachers.
The only time they are allowed to take off their masks is when they are seated in a static position, such as sitting in a classroom, and can maintain social distancing of at least six feet.
Students will also be required to wear a mask when on the bus, Redden said.
Students who drive to school and don’t go to their sending schools first will have their temperature taken when they enter the building.
Redden said students arriving by bus will have their temperature taken at their sending schools, so all of them won’t have their temperature taken again at CCCTC.
However, on the recommendation of committee member Jeff Shaffer of the Curwensville Area School District, CCCTC will select a random number of students who get off the bus to have their temperatures taken.
Students, under the supervision of their teachers, will be required to clean and disinfect their tools, equipment machines etc. once they are done with them and students and teachers will be disciplined if they fail to do so.
Redden said the CCCTC is holding in-service days on Aug. 24 and 25 with staff to inform them of what is expected of them under the new health and safety plan.
Shaffer asked that the provision about students wearing masks in the shop be written into the policy because many jobs will require them to wear masks at work anyway.
Superintendent of Record Dr. John Zesiger of Moshannon Valley School District said he agreed because in these situations, social distancing can’t be guaranteed. He said he believes it is acceptable for students to take off their masks while in a classroom setting where social distancing can be maintained.
The custodial staff will also be scheduled to clean the restrooms and public areas several times during the day and at the end of the school day, according to Redden.
“We are asking a lot from our custodial staff,” Redden said.
To facilitate distance education, Redden said CCCTC purchased some GoPro cameras using grant funds for instructors to live stream lessons and instructions to students if they cannot come to school.
Philip Carr of the Clearfield Area School District cast the lone dissenting vote. He said he believes students should be required to wear masks at all times inside the facility unless they are in a room alone.
Students are scheduled to return to school at CCCTC on Aug. 26.
The health and safety plan will be posted on the school’s website, Redden said.