Clearfield County Career & Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee recently accepted a settlement with Garland Company to pay for the cost of materials needed for the facility’s roof repairs.
CCCTC has been having issues with its roof leaking and last October, the vocationa-technical school hired a consultant to look at the roof. The roof was installed in 2003 by Garland Co. and it still has 13 years remaining on its warranty.
Under the terms of the settlement, Garland would pay for the materials and CCCTC would be responsible for the cost of installation, Executive Director Fred Redden said.
He said the roof project will cost about $1.5 million and the material costs are expected to be about $500,000. He said they are hoping to keep the CCCTC’s cost to less than $1 million.
Once the repairs are completed, the warranty will remain in place through 2033.
Redden said he hopes to have the roof repaired by the time the new school year begins in the fall. He added there could be delays, however, because there currently are shortages of construction materials. Material costs have also been rising.
“Fortunately with Garland paying for those costs, it definately will be a huge help,” Redden said.
JOC members voted unanimously to accept the settlement.