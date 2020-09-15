Clearfield County Charitable Foundation 2020 grant applications are due for submission by Friday, Sept. 25.
For 2020, the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation Board of Directors is looking for applications from groups that will address the needs of communities and specifically the board is encouraging participation from groups that have never applied before.
The grant application, instructions and all necessary submission documents are available to download in MS Word or PDF format at http://clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org/forms-downloads.
The deadline for submission of the grant application is Friday, Sept. 25 –no exceptions.