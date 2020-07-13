CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has partnered with Farm to Table Buy Local and Who Cooks for You Farm, two regional organizations that participate with the USDA Farm to Families Food Box program.
This grant-funded program supplies food boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat products and a combination box of fresh produce, dairy or meat products.
Distributors then package these products into family-sized boxes and transport them to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits serving Americans in need.
This program, while separate from the Farmers Market Vouchers, works to reach the same goal of eliminating nutritional risk in older adults and encourages healthy food consumption. CCAAA will receive a shipment of pre-packaged fresh produce boxes each week through the end of August.
Each box contains approximately $15 worth of fresh local produce with a variety that will change weekly. For instance, the first shipment of produce boxes contained leaf lettuce, kale, broccolini, zucchini, and cucumbers.
These boxes will be available for pick up only, and the sites will be different each week. Any older adult interested in receiving fresh produce through this free program is encouraged to contact the CCAAA at 765-2696.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation and local and consumer contributions.