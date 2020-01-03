Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., in collaboration with Lock Haven University Clearfield, has announced two free programs offered through the Clearfield Community Lifelong Learning Institute.
Explore Common Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s
Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. Learn the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease. Explore typical age-related changes, learn tips for how to approach someone about memory concerns, learn the importance of early detection, possible tests and assessments and identify helpful resources. The class will be held Tuesday, Feb. 4 at the Lock Haven University Clearfield Campus – Room A131 in the Academic building from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
The presenter will be Jill Curtis, education and outreach coordinator of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater PA Chapter. Pre-registration is required by calling CCAAA at 765-2696.
A Spring Serenade!
On Friday, Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m., the PA Symphony Orchestra will present A Spring Serenade! The Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra is Central Pennsylvania’s Professional Chamber Orchestra. Founded in 1991, PCO exists to provide the Central Pennsylvania region with an artistically superb orchestra and orchestra concerts, as well as to develop an environment where the awareness and appreciation for orchestral music will flourish. This performance will feature PCO (stringed instruments) and will feature the PCO’s principle (oboist). For this performance, call Amy Smeal at the Lock Haven University Clearfield Campus at 768-3401 to reserve a seat.
Clearfield County Lifelong Learning Institute has seminars scheduled through May, 2020. For a complete listing of classes, please visit the Agency’s website at www.ccaaa.net or www.lhup.edu/clearfield and click on the “Lifelong Learning Institute” link.