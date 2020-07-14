Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has partnered with Farm to Table Buy Local and Who Cooks for You Farm — two regional organizations that participate with the USDA Farm to Families Food Box program.
This grant-funded program supplies food boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat products and a combination box of fresh produce, dairy or meat products. Distributors then package these products into family-sized boxes and transport them to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits serving Americans in need.
This program, while separate from the Farmers Market Vouchers, works to reach the same goal of eliminating nutritional risk in older adults and encourages healthy food consumption. CCAAA will receive a shipment of pre-packaged fresh produce boxes each week through the end of August 2020; each box contains approximately $15 worth of fresh local produce with a variety that will change weekly. For instance, the first shipment of produce boxes contained leaf lettuce, kale, broccolini, zucchini, and cucumbers.
These boxes will be available for pick up only, and are first come first serve at the following locations:
- Parkside Community Center, Dubois –noon until gone (30 boxes)
- Coalport Center for Active Living- distribution from noon to 1 p.m.
- CCAAA Office –distribution from 4 p.m. until gone
Watch The Progress and CCAAA website for next week’s schedule.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation and local and consumer contributions.