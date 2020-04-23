Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has is thanking all of its volunteers during the celebration of “National Volunteer Week” from April 19-25.
National Volunteer Week, started by George W. Bush, Sr. was to honor volunteers each year who unselfishly volunteer their time, resources and talents to organizations and agencies to enhance their programs. During the past year, CCAAA volunteers gave more than 9,585 hours helping in jobs such as APPRISE, ombudsman, farmers market, tax aide, bulk mail, clerical and fundraising, just to name a few.
During the Coronavirus pandemic these dedicated volunteers are still finding ways to help by making phone calls from home, making and donating face masks to the CCAAA to be distributed among the many seniors who are at risk, helping with Meals on Wheels and are always willing to help when called.
On behalf of the administration, board and staff at CCAAA, the agency wishes all volunteers a Happy National Volunteer Week.
CCAAA is always in need of volunteers. Call the CCAAA at 765-2696 to find out how to become a volunteer.