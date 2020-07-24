CAST Beautiful Baby Contest goes digital

Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. is once again holding its Beautiful Baby Contest this summer.
Normally, this event would take place at the Clearfield County Fair. However, with this year’s fair being canceled, and with health and safety guidelines in place, the contest will be completely online this year.
Parents or legal guardians can fill out the online registration and submit a photo of their beautiful baby by visiting www.ClearfieldArts.org/BeautifulBaby. All babies birth through 36 months are encouraged to be part of the contest. There is no registration fee to participate in this event, but registration is required. All registrations must be submitted using the online form.
Deadline to submit registration and photos is Friday, July 31 at noon. No submissions will be accepted after that time.
The baby photos will be shared on CAST’s website and social media beginning Monday, Aug. 3 at noon. Online donations will be accepted from Monday, Aug. 3 at noon through Monday, Aug. 10 at noon.
Family, friends, and members of the community can vote for their favorite beautiful baby by finding their favorite beautiful baby on the website and making a donation online. All online donations will be made by credit card through CAST’s secure patron management system.
If someone would like to send a donation to CAST to vote for a beautiful baby, they may, but donations must be received by Aug. 10 at noon to be accepted in the final tally. Please include a note with your donation, or write the name of the baby in the memo line, so that CAST can make sure the proper baby receives credit for that donation.
At the conclusion of the contest, the baby that has raised the most money will be the winner. The family of the winner, as well as second and third place winners, will be notified. The images of the top three babies will be shared online and in local media. The top three winners will each receive a trophy and Walmart gift card.
All money that is raised from this contest will benefit CAST.
For more information, call 765-4474 or visit www.ClearfieldArts.org. CAST can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. is a nonprofit arts center located at 112 E. Locust Street in Clearfield.