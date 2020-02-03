Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. has announced they have hired an office manager, and have also announced new office hours.
Theater patrons can stop by the CAST office, located at 112 East Locust St. in Downtown Clearfield, during new office hours on Mondays from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. During these times, theater patrons can also call the CAST office at 765-4474 to order tickets or conduct other business. Theater patrons are reminded that tickets and other info are available at any time by visiting www.ClearfieldArts.org or emailing ClearfieldArts@gmail.com.
CAST has hired Lisa Gormont as its office manager. Lisa lives in Clearfield with her husband, Terry. They have a daughter, Emily, and a son, Ben. Since becoming involved with CAST in 2007, Lisa has been part of 24 shows, either on stage or behind the scenes, assists with CAST’s Seeds of Art summer youth camp, and, until recently, served as vice president of the board.
CAST would like to thank all who have been supporting the downtown arts organization. It is because of the tremendous growth and success that CAST had to hire an office manager to oversee day-to-day operations. CAST is looking forward to a successful 2020 season.