The Clearfield Area School District ended the 2018-19 school year better off financially than anticipated, Business Administrator Sam Maney said at last night’s school board meeting.
According to Maney, the district ended the school year with a $21,829 deficit; the district originally anticipated ending the school year with a $3.9 million deficit.
Maney attributed the difference in higher than expected local tax revenue, and revenue from the state and federal government as well as lower than expected expenditures for personnel, out of district tuition, supplies and utilities.
According to Maney, local tax revenue was $482,793 higher than anticipated, miscellaneous revenue, including interest income, federal grants and returns from the district’s Wealth Management Account were $968,422 higher than expected.
Revenues from state sources was $263,548 higher than anticipated and federal subsidies were $176,050 higher than anticipated.
In total, revenues were $1,541,379 better than expected.
As for expenses, personnel costs were $628,544 lower than expected, professional services were $250,048 lower than expected, purchased services were $139,742 lower than expected, and transportation was $49,305 lower than expected.
The district’s tuition expense to the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center was also $249,050 lower than anticipated.
Other purchased services including insurance, cellular phone/fiber internet and travel, was $234,803 lower than expected, utilities were $106,237 lower than expected, supplies were $71,176 lower than expected, equipment was $44,541 lower than expected.
In total expenses were $2,303,769 lower than expected, Maney said.
The district has a fund balance, or reserves of $14,067,332. However, about $8,742,674 is unassigned fund balance, the rest has been earmarked to pay for increases in retirement fund costs, debt service payments, cyber tuition increases, health insurance costs and real estate tax appeals, Maney said.