PATTON — Jerry Carnicella of Patton, Cambria County, who describes himself as a conservative Christian Republican, grandson of Italian immigrants, has announced his candidacy for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania.
Carnicella calls current Lieutenant Governor Fetterman, along with Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Rachel Levine, “The axis of evil that has destroyed lives, ruined businesses and broken numerous laws.”
Carnicella, 68, is a former Penn State coach and a current PIAA referee.
A former landslide winner of Republican primaries for Cambria County Commissioner and state Representative said, “Replacing ultra left-wing Lieutenant Fetterman is a must, in order to help preserve Pennsylvania values .”
“I will happily serve with whomever emerges as the Republican candidate for Governor,” Carnicella said.