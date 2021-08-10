The 44th Annual Central Mountains Region Antique Automobile Club of America Antique and Custom Auto Show will be held this Sunday, Aug. 15 in the Grove at the Clearfield Fairgrounds.
Vehicles may enter the grounds from Mill Road. A registration tent will be located in front of the cattle barns. The show will be held rain or shine.
This year’s main show sponsor is FORD® and Dotts Motor Company, Clearfield. There will be a display of new vehicles for all to see.
Car show participant registration is $10. Admission and parking is free to the public. This year we will be giving away dash plaques to the first 100 that register. Car registration will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. Judging starts at 12:30 p.m. Trophy presentations will begin at 3:30 p.m. with the main raffle to follow.
Entertainment will be provided by Lil’ Man Productions. There will be food vendors and an indoor and outdoor flea market on the grounds.
This year’s Car of the Year is a 1981 Chevrolet Corvette owned by Ed and Linda Milligan and will be on display for everyone to see. It will be featured on this year’s dash plaque.
The club will be raffling off at the end of the show a 1989 Chevrolet Corvette V-8 with automatic transmission.
Tickets are on sale now and the day of the show or by calling Penny at (814) 761-0326 in the Clearfield Area, David (814) 661-6589 in the DuBois Area, or Rich (814) 342-6902 in the Philipsburg Area. Tickets are $10 each or three for $25. Winners need not be present to win. We will also be having a 50/50.
Vintage antique, classic and muscle cars as well as custom and modified cars and trucks, motorcycles and other vehicles may complete for trophies in 23 classes. There will be three trophies awarded in 22 of the classes, with something special for the AACA National Award Winners. As always, the car show will be a judged show. Please remember that all vehicles must have a working fire extinguisher to be judged. We will have a space for vehicles that do not make the classes for “display only.” Owners of vehicles can bring canopies but they need to be anchored down in the show field.
Please RSVP to (814) 661-6589.
In addition to class trophies, the following special trophies will be awarded: The President’s Trophy, Oldest Vehicle Award, The Longest Distance Award, The Mayor’s Trophy by Mayor Jim Schell, The Charles J. Ross Memorial Award, and The Dotts Motor Co. Best Ford of Show Award.
The craft and flea market will be on site. Inside spots are all sold out, but outside spots are available for $20 each.
For more information contact Penny White at gottaracedirt@yahoo.com or call/text (814) 761-0326.