DUBOIS — On Thursday, Aug. 1, there will be a presentation by BUDS Gardeners reagarding the flowers of DuBois and their “roots.”
“Did your Grandmother Clara really bring that rose from Scotland, or is it one of the floribunda roses that terrorize our legs every time we step off of the road in some places?” will be the topic.
The meeting location is at the First United Presbyterian Church, 43 W. Scribner Ave. in DuBois. Use the red door at ground level facing Scribner Avenue. For handicapped access at the High Street side of the church, call 590-9010 or 590-1761 when you park for assistance. BUDS Gardeners programs are educational and always public.
The Scribner Avenue door will be open after 5:30 p.m. and plan to arrive by 5:45 p.m. The evening starts promptly at 6 p.m. with the meal, then the program begins when the speaker is finished with their meal and everyone sits down. When the program is finished guests may stay for the business meeting or leave as they choose.
Please note that if a meeting be postponed, it will be rescheduled for the second Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. and may be held at a different location if necessary.
For additional information, contact Cheryl Shenkle at 371-3322, 590-9010 or cshenkle@verizon.net