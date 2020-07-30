Bucktail Council elects new officers for 2020-2021

Pictured from left are newly elected Bucktail Council officers Scott Barber, James B. Davis, Gregory S. Kunselman, Ryan Sayers, Dr. Keith S. Wolfe, and E. George Downer, Jr.

 Submitted

DUBOIS — The Bucktail Council at their annual meeting elected new officers for the 2020-21 term.

Elected to one-year terms were Gregory S. Kunselman, Council President; James B. Davis, Council Commissioner; Scott Barber, Council Treasurer; Ryan Sayers, VP of Membership; Dr. James Godlewski, VP of Program; Dr. Keith S. Wolfe, VP of Marketing; and E. George Downer, Immediate Past President and VP of Governance. Newly elected board members included Kristine Kitko-Carlini and Leanne Nedza.

For more information on Scouting visit our website at www.bucktail.org or call 371-5650.

