Bucktail Council elects new officers for 2020-2021

DUBOIS — The Bucktail Council at their annual meeting elected new officers for the 2020-21 term.
Elected to one-year terms were Gregory S. Kunselman, Council President; James B. Davis, Council Commissioner; Scott Barber, Council Treasurer; Ryan Sayers, VP of Membership; Dr. James Godlewski, VP of Program; Dr. Keith S. Wolfe, VP of Marketing; and E. George Downer, Immediate Past President and VP of Governance. Newly elected board members included Kristine Kitko-Carlini and Leanne Nedza.
