There was a brush fire in the area of Mount Joy Road and Bowman’s Hill Road in Lawrence Township yesterday.
Fire crews were dispatched at 11:47 a.m. and were on scene for approximately two and a half hours, according to Captain Steve Smith of the Lawrence Township Fire Company No. 1 in a phone interview with The Progress.
The fire was in a field and no structures were damaged and no injuries were reported, Smith said.
The fire was in the area of the Clearfield Area Elementary School, but the fire did not get close to the school and Smith said it was never under any threat from the fire.
The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is investigating the fire, Smith said.
The amount of acreage damaged in the fire is also under investigation by DCNR, according to Smith.
Responding to the scene were Lawrence Township Fire Company No. 1., Clearfield Borough Fire Department, Hyde Fire Company, Penfield Fire Company, Glen Richey Fire Company, Bigler, Jackson Woodland Fire Company, and Curwensville Rescue Hose and Ladder.