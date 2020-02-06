Lawrence Township Supervisors discussed street light upgrades in the township at its meeting Tuesday night.
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said the intersection along U.S. 322 near the Clearfield Mall is too dark and asked if the township could obtain an Arc light to be installed there.
“That is a terrible intersection,” Ruffner said. “Somebody is going to get whacked out there someday.”
Ruffner added that there are numerous traffic accidents at the intersection. He said it seems darker now than ever.
Supervisor Randy Powell said part of the problem is Long John Silver’s light in the parking lot used to be on all the time and now it shuts off at night.
Township Secretary Barbara Shaffner and Roadmaster Ron Woodling said they would look into getting a light installed there.
Ruffner also asked about converting the street lights that the township pays for to LED lights to save money on electricity. Woodling said they have been in contact with Penelec to get the bulbs converted to LEDs and Shaffner said Penelec would pay for the cost.
Shaffner said the township will have to pick which areas they want to have the lights replaced because Penelec won’t replace them all at once.
In other business, the township hired Willard Norman as a part-time road crew employee at $15 per hour and reappointed Russell Triponey to a five-year term on the Clearfield Municipal Authority Board.
The supervisors also voted to send its new Ford F-550 to Bradco Supply of Towanda to have it fitted with a snowplow, bed hydraulics, etc. at a cost of $39,000.