With the $6 million Emergency Room renovation project underway, the future of Penn Highlands Clearfield is looking up, according to President Rhonda Halstead.
“The future is bright for Penn Highlands Clearfield and for healthcare in Clearfield County,” Halstead said in a telephone interview with The Progress.
The project will move the Emergency Room department to the first floor of the hospital and it will be more than double the size it is now, Halstead said.
As a part of the renovations, the hospital will have two entrances on Turnpike Avenue — one to access the ER and a separate one for outpatient services, allowing for easier access.
There will also be separate registration desks for the ER and outpatient services. Currently, both departments use the same registration desk, Halstead said.
The current entrance to the ER on the side of the hospital would be used for access to the hospital’s helicopter pad, Halstead said.
Ambulance access would be at the ER Turnpike Avenue entrance.
The hospital is also getting a new waiting room, which will have access to a newly renovated cafeteria and Cottage gift shop as well, Halstead said.
“Almost the whole first floor is being renovated,” Halstead said.
The hospital last updated its ER since the 1990s and the new space will allow the ER to see more patients more efficiently and improve services to patients.
The new ER will allow physicians to have better access to lab results and it will have new high-tech medical equipment including a new digital radiology machine that can X-ray a patient and doctors will be able to see the results immediately, reducing the time patients have to be in the ER, Halstead said.
“We will be able move patients through even faster,” Halstead said.
The ER currently has about 18,000 visitors a year and the new ER would allow the hospital to treat more than double that number.
The ER renovations are a part of Penn Highlands commitment to the region, Halstead said.
“Our mission is to provide exceptional care to our rural community hospitals,” Halstead said.
The project was delayed approximately six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it didn’t get started until March — but should be completed by the end of December, Halstead said.
Since the current ER is located on the ground floor, it will operate as usual until the project is completed, Halstead said.
“We should have minimal interruption in the hospital’s daily operations,” Halstead said.
Halstead said she believes the hospital will be adding additional nursing staff and support as a result of the expansion, but she said how many new jobs will be added will depend on how heavily the ER is used.
“As our community uses it more, we will be able to have more staffing and jobs,” Halstead said. “It’s really exciting for our employees.”
Due to the pandemic, the hospital opened a COVID-19 treatment unit on the 3rd floor of the hospital to treat the large number of patients.
“It was difficult emotionally for our staff,” Halstead said of the pandemic.
But fortunately, she said the hospital has had very few of its employees test positive for COVID-19.
“Our goal is to keep our employees safe and our communities safe,” Halstead said.
On the bright side, Penn Highlands has distributed more than 55,000 COVID-19 vaccines, Penn Highlands Spokesman David Trudell said.
Halstead said the vaccine clinics have been a big success and said they have received numerous comments and cards on how efficient they have been run.
Penn Highlands holds its vaccination clinic at in the Expo I Building at the Clearfield Driving Park, which has ample parking and easy access for patients, Halstead said.
To schedule a vaccine visit http://www.phhealthcare.org/coronavirus or call 814-375-4099
Patient volume and outpatient services still haven’t recovered to its pre-pandemic levels, Halstead said. She said the hospital is still busy but system wide they are down about 10 percent from the pre-pandemic levels.
She said the pandemic has affected mostly the outpatient services because patients are delaying getting lab work, x-rays etc. due to the pandemic.
But she said it is slowly coming back.
“Everyone was scared there for a while,” Halstead said.
For those who don’t want to leave their home to see a doctor, Penn Highlands Healthcare has a mobile app called Myhealthnow that allows patients to make an in-person appointment or video chat with their family doctor.
Patients can also video chat with a Penn Highlands doctor or a nurse practitioner or physician’s assistant on a walk-in basis on the app through QCare Now.
This is similar if one would walk into an urgent care facility like a Penn Highland’s QCare facilities.
“It’s great technology,” Trudell said. “It works really well.
During the height of the pandemic, the app saw a 5,000 percent increase in patient usage. For more information on the app visit https://www.phhealthcare.org/service/myhealthnow