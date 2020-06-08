FRENCHVILLE — The late John “Jake” Potts was once the president of the Deer Creek Watershed Association — a volunteer organization that took to restoring and protecting the quality of Deer Creek.
On June 12 at 6:30 p.m., a bridge at the lower end of Deer Creek — just off of Deer Creek Road on River Hill Road — will be renamed “Potts Bridge” in memory of Potts, who passed away last July.
Potts was formerly the president of DCWA and was in charge of the group that was cleaning up Deer Creek from acid mine drainage.
Lyle Millard, who was a former vice president of DCWA, said the lower portion of the stream that connected to the West Branch of the Susquehanna was “pretty heavily impacted.”
“It was one of the worst in the area,” Millard said.
Millard said the pH levels of the water would be under 3 and 4 — essentially uninhabitable for life. But after the cleanup, Millard said pH levels are between 7 and 8. Last year, they found that trout did indeed return to the stream.
“We got trout in it last January,” Millard said. “That required John’s leadership in (working to clean up the stream) and that’s why we wanted to name it after him.”
DCWA was formed in 2006 and cleanup itself started about eight years ago. Nancy Potts, widow of John Potts and former DCWA secretary, said Jim Billotte, Olive Plubell, and Lee and Edie Hebel originally got them involved with the project there, even though the Potts family resided in Clearfield.
Millard said at one point, they pulled about 315 tires out of the creek.
“That was a volunteer group that we go (to remove them),” Millard said. “We needed to clean that up before we put the treatment system in.”
To get rid of the acid mine drainage, Millard said they worked with the Clearfield County Conservation District and acquired funding from the Growing Greener Grant Program. Millard said all-in-all, it cost about $890,000 to create the treatment system that was constructed off of state Route 879.
Nancy Potts said she was surprised and honored to hear that Millard and others wanted to dedicate the bridge in John’s honor.
“I had no idea (Millard) was doing any of this until he had gotten it all done,” Nancy Potts said. “It was very much appreciated. Jake was a great fella and well-liked. He was knowledgable about the watershed and water all over Clearfield County.”
Nancy Potts said her sons will be home from Rhode Island and Massachusetts to attend, as well as her daughters living in the area.
“They know how much he enjoyed this,” Nancy Potts said.
A host of dignitaries have also been invited for the event, and Millard said a group of kayakers that Potts was a part of will also be showing up.
“I’d like to thank Lyle (Millard) for honoring Jake,” Nancy Potts said. “It was a total surprise and it was very kind. They were very good friends. We appreciate everyone who enjoyed Jake’s company and honored his work. The Deer Creek Watershed had a lot of dedicated people.”
Nancy Potts and Millard said DCWA is currently not meeting as they do not have an ongoing project. But if something else comes up, Millard said they would try to help out in any way they can.
“It was a lot of cooperation from a lot of members,” Nancy Potts said. “Hopefully the local people that have lived in (the Deer Creek area) for generations will enjoy it.”