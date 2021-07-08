MORRISDALE — A bridge replacement project was presented at a recent Morris Township meeting.
The project will widen the bridge located near the intersection of Powell Street and Empire Road. It will provide 10-foot lanes and four-foot shoulders, according to state Department of Transportation consultant Matt Pierce. There are currently no shoulders, Pierce noted.
The project will commence next April. The project would be completed by the end of August, Pierce noted. There will be four concrete box beams, according to Pierce.
The project will include a detour with a length of about five miles, according to Pierce. The detour will go into effect April 8.
The bridge currently is somewhat dangerous for people to cross, noted Supervisor John Saggese.
Supervisor James Williams asked if Clearfield and Centre County 911 should be contacted. The township has its own fire company, while the township receives coverage for EMS from the Philipsburg area.
The representatives noted they had already contacted West Branch School District. People at the meeting noted Philipsburg-Osceola School District should also be contacted about the project.
The job has yet to be bid, according to Pierce. It will be put out for bid around September.
“We don’t expect any problems with it,” Pierce stated.
The two township supervisors at the meeting had no issues with the project.
“It’s going to definitely be an improvement for that area,” Williams said.