PENFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has reopened a bridge near Penfield to two-way traffic. The bridge spans Wilson Run on Route 153, about a mile north of Penfield.
Crews have been working since early June to make repairs to the bridge. The repair work improves the condition of the bridge from “fair” to “good” and will keep it in service for years to come.
Repairs took place under a half-width configuration using temporary traffic signals. With work nearing completion, those restrictions have been lifted and both lanes across the bridge are open. Intermittent flagging of traffic may take place through next week as work concludes.
Average traffic on this section of Route 153 is almost 3,000 vehicles each day.
Project work will included select tree removal for improved sight distance, shoulder stabilization, deck and beam repairs, new pavement overlay, and guide rail updates.
This is the fifth bridge to see repair and preservation work under a contract covering seven structures in Clearfield County. Work on two bridges completed in 2018. Work on the remaining bridges will take place this year and next.
H R I, Inc. of State College is the contractor for this $4.8 million contract. PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in and around work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.
