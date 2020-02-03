DuBOIS — The Breast Cancer Support Group at Penn Highlands DuBois will meet at 6 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 9, at Hahne Regional Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois.
Two Penn Highlands physicians will be attending. They are Dr. Kelley Smith, general surgeon specializing in breast surgery, and Dr. Suzanne Iorfido, breast radiologist, who will offer to answer questions during a “Q&A” session.
All breast cancer survivors at any stage – newly diagnosed or long-time survivors – can attend. As it is for survivors only, its goal is to provide a comfortable place for listening, learning and sharing.
There is no cost to attend, and it doesn’t matter where a participant received treatments. For more information, call Breast Care Services at PH DuBois at 375-4063.