WOODLAND — Bradford Township was recently denied a state grant for repairs of Hoopup Road, which is in desperate need of roadwork, according to Supervisor Ronald Krise.
Supervisors lamented the distribution of grant money. Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Scranton tend to be awarded most of the money, according to Krise.
“Disbursement of the state funds on the grants is very disproportionate,” Supervisor Dennis Mulhollan, Jr. said. “It’s all gone to the cities — Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Erie, Scranton. Central Pennsylvania is being overlooked big time.”
The population in Clearfield County was 79,255 in 2019, according to census data. The county represents under 1 percent of the state population, which may play a role in the distribution of funds.
The township has meetings set up to further discuss the problematic road.
“You’ve got to squeal like a pig,” said Krise.
Other roads are also being attended. Pleasant Valley Road is about 95% completed and almost ready to be paved, according to Mulhollan. The crew is waiting for Verizon and Penelec to move poles.
The township contacted the organizations in January. In an attempt to speed up the process, the township completed the necessary tree work. The township recently discovered moving the poles could take until May 24 to May 25, according to Mulhollan.
The team continues to address potholes in the area. Seven to 10 tons of cold patch filled potholes this year. Signs requested by residents, such as truck crossing or watch for children warnings, were also installed.