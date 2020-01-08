WOODLAND — The following are highlights from Monday night’s Bradford Township Supervisors reorganization and regular meetings, with information being provided by Secretary/Treasurer Karen Fulmer:
- Mileage reimbursement was set at the approved IRS rate of 57.5 cents per mile.
- A raise was approved for Fulmer and the Treasurer’s bond will remain at $1 million.
- Tim Walker will continue to perform maintenance on the Small Flow Treatment Facilities and the monthly maintenance fee paid by owners of the facilities will remain at $20 per month.
- Joyce Undercofler was appointed to be the township’s representative on the Clearfield County Tax Collection Committee with Fulmer being appointed as first alternate and Clearfield Area School District as the second alternate.
- Supervisors approved the 2020 sewage fee schedule.
- Paul S. Maines of Mineral Springs was reappointed to a five-year term on the Woodland-Bigler Area Authority.
- William Graham was removed as a signer of the checks for the township and new Supervisor Dennis Mulhollan was added.
- Arbor Pro’s was awarded the bid for the Phase I canopy cutting on Milestone Road.
- The supervisors approved advertising for bids for the paving of Gross Road.