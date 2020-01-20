PENFIELD — The 51st annual Polar Bear Campout of the Bucktail Council, Boy Scouts of America was held the weekend of Jan. 17-19 at Camp Mountain Run near Penfield.
Scouts and scouters began arriving Friday evening to brisk temperatures. The forecast for the weekend was for blustery winds and five to eight inches of snow on Saturday, so campsite setup was crucial. Each troop promptly began setting up their tents and other shelters, getting a fire started and gathering an ample wood supply for the weekend. The overnight low temperature was reported at 18 degrees with a trace covering of snow. It started to snow at 6 a.m. and accumulated to three inches by evening when the precipitation turned to rain.
The event’s opening ceremony was held at Walker Center at 8 a.m. The Color Guard was comprised of Scouts from Pack 245, Punxsutawney. After the flag raising the 33 competing patrols reported to their starting stations to begin the competition. Registered totals for this year’s Klondike were 207 scouts, 71 leaders, and 47 staff. This represented 21 troops from the five counties in the Bucktail Council.
The first event was held at Gilmore Lodge and was a test, both written and practical, on first aid knowledge led by Terry Detsch of St. Marys. From there scouts moved along the trail to the Heritage Circle where they were challenged with specific tasks in a wilderness survival scenario by Matt Berger from Johnsonburg and members of the Order of the Arrow. The third station was a timed Klondike sled race/obstacle course at the Blackhawk campsite that was arranged by Craig Ball, DuBois, and leaders from Troop 27. The next station was held at the Happy Jack campsite, led by Chip Athelstone and leaders from Troop 27 in DuBois. This station involved the use of lashings to construct an A-frame for human transport as well as knot identification. The last pre-lunch event was fire building at the Algonquin campsite. Don McNutt of Brookville devised a challenge to build a fire in the least amount of time using only native materials, the least matches, and cook a pancake on a hobo stove.
Lunch was held on the trail and scored on the basis of presentation, teamwork, timing, and temperature. The meal had to feed the entire patrol as well as the judge and be cleaned up in an hour.
Resuming the competition trail after lunch, the next station was held at the COPE course site. At this station each patrol was tasked to remotely measure the depth of three tubes previously placed in the ground through the use of a rope web and a free floating rope such that none of the scouts could get within ten feet of the tubes. This site was led by Ethan Dixon of Philipsburg. Moving south through the heart of camp the next station was based on citizenship knowledge at Hallstrom Lodge and directed by Kathy Matts of Falls Creek. The scouts then had to hustle out to the west edge of camp to the rifle range where each member of each patrol had the opportunity to fire five shots (best three were scored) with a .22 target rifle under the close watch of Bernie Snyder from DuBois. The ninth station was close by at the activity field where compass and orienteering problems were tested by Frank Zore, St. Marys. The last station on this year’s course was led by Gary Gilmore of Clearfield and involved knowledge testing as well as identification of trees and shrubs at the Keystone Pavilion.
At the conclusion of the day’s events, the scores were tabulated by registrars Derek and Kaitlyn Goode of Ridgway. The results were then transmitted to the Stackpole Dining Hall where the patrols had gathered for the presentation of awards.
The first awards were for a leaders Dutch oven cook-off. Each troop’s leaders were tasked with preparing both a main dish and a dessert in Dutch ovens in their campsites and assembling at the dining hall mid-afternoon to share their work as well as have them graded by a team of judges. First place in the main dish category went to the leaders of Troop 199 in St. Marys for their chicken gumbo. The winning entry in the dessert competition went to Troop 13 leaders of Curwensville for their raspberry cobbler.
Finally, the awards for the Klondike competition were presented. Taking first place honors were the scouts in the Owl Patrol of Troop 83 in Johnsonburg. Second place medals were presented to members of the Wolfs Patrol of Troop 183, Weedville. The third place patrol was the Trump patrol from Kersey, Troop 94. This year’s tri-chair leadership team of Scott Depp, Punxsutawney, Zach Garman, Reynoldsville, and Bob Hrin of Falls Creek congratulated all of the participants and announced the dates of next year’s Polar Bear weekend – Jan. 20-22.
At the conclusion of the awards ceremony, the scouts were excused to attend religious services. The Protestant services were led by Pastor Noel Meyers of the gFree church in Philipsburg. Catholic services were arranged through several local churches with several time choices.
Scouts and leaders then returned to their campsites to prepare a hot meal and compare notes on the day’s activities. Leaders also had the patches for the 51st Polar Bear to present to their scouts as well as the Overnighter attachment for those who tented at least one night. The Saturday night low temperature was 24 degrees after recording a Saturday high of 33 degrees.
The 21 troops in attendance all gave a shout out to the Stoltz Family Dealerships for their sponsorship of this annual event. Those troops were: Troop 9, Clearfield; Troop 13 of Curwensville; Troop 20 from Bigler; Troops 26, 27, 36, 271 from DuBois; Troop 35, Falls Creek; Troop 43 of West Decatur; Troop 44 from Philipsburg; Troop 46 in Morrisdale; Troops 64 and 67 in Brookville; Troop 72 of Reynoldsville; Troop 83 from Johnsonburg; Troop 93 in Ridgway; Troop 94 from Kersey; Troop 183 of Weedville; Troop 199 of St. Marys; Troop 245 in Punxsutawney; Troop 254 in Saegertown.