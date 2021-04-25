The Oak Hill Memorial Cemetery Association of 2806 Oak Hill Rd., Karthaus, would like to acknowledge the committee members for volunteering their time, work and support toward the upkeep and improvements to the cemetery and to those who have made monetary donations and memorials for 2020.
The association recognizes the following donations: Harry and Janice Gunter, Marjorie McCullough, Charles Benton, Lois Ann Moore, Ron and Claire Potter, Robert and Patricia Miller, Ken and Mary Lee Leonard, Lonnie Sr. and Helen Kovalick, Tom Luzier, Lonnie Kovalick Jr., Merlyn and Joann Maney, Esther Teeter, Marie Watkins, Thurman and Violet Witherite, and Sam and Geraldine Smith.
We would also like to acknowledge and thank the following for the memorials as follows: Ronald and Claire Potter in memory of Cindy Francisko; Benjamin and Jessica Hoffman in memory of Cindy Francisko; Elaine Kolivoski in memory of Joseph Brannon; Edna D’Andrea in memory of Joseph Brannon; Anita and Larry Allen in memory of Joseph Brannon; Karen McClellan and family in memory of Marie Watkins; Ramona Laich in memory of Marie Watkins; McTavish family in memory of Grace McTavish.
The following helpers for work party: Lonnie Kovalick, Sr., Lonnie Kovalick, Jr., Tom Luzier, Patsy Luzier, Joe Luzier, Nate Wooster, Bob Wooster, Ben Hoffman, Dave Francisko and Dale King.
Thank you to the committee: President Joseph Luzier, Vice-President Dale King, Vice-President; Secretary Mary Lee Leonard, Treasurer Amanda Wooster, and members Claire McGonigal-Potter, Ben Hoffman, Cindy and Dave Francisko, Lonnie Kovalick,Jr., Tom Luzier, and Patsy Luzier, caretaker.
Since we did not have a memorial service in 2020 because of COVID-19 our donations were down, but we do appreciate all who made donations. If you would like to make a donation please mail to Oak Hill Memorial Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 232, Karthaus, PA 16845.
Mary Lee Leonard, Secretary
Oak Hill Memorial Cemetery