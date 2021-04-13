WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township is gearing up to address the widespread issue of blighted properties.
Complaints about different properties have been flooding in, according to statements made at the recent meeting of township supervisors. Although supervisors wanted to follow the information and take action, they discovered a hiccup to their plans — Boggs Township lacks a code enforcement officer, according to Supervisor Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson.
Supervisors said something needs to change.
“We’re looking into getting our own enforcement officer for maybe a maximum of ten hours a week,” said Supervisor James Swartz.
A person has already expressed interest in working part-time, according to Jackson. However, the township must first look at its ordinances, or legislation.
“We need to get everything straight on our end and make sure our ordinances are good to go, before we go ahead and just move forward,” Swartz said.
Solicitor C.J. Zwick noted that if the town had a fire insurance escrow ordinance, they could notify an insurance carrier, should there be one. The insurance carrier would then have to put aside a portion of the policy’s proceeds to guarantee the property is cleaned up.
Zwick was unsure if such an ordinance existed for the township. He said the township’s ordinances are also outdated.
Properties decaying and in need of a cleanup are not an uncommon sight in Clearfield County.
“It’s probably no surprise to anyone that these issues that we’re talking about are not specific to Boggs Township,” said Zwick.