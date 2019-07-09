WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township Supervisors on Monday voted to return funds they received via a grant to repair a roadway due to high project costs.
Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson said they had received a grant from the Clearfield County Conservation District’s Dirt and Gravel Road Program for the Creek Road project.
“It was looked at by Trout Unlimited and it’s going to be an astronomical cost to do that job,” Jackson said. “So with the advice of the Dirt and Gravel people in Clearfield, I need a motion to cancel that contract.”
Newly-appointed Supervisor Greg Minarchick made the motion and Jackson seconded it, with both voting in favor of its cancellation. Supervisor Darryl Lashinsky was absent.
Both supervisors then approved returning the funds to the Conservation District.
Jackson said Trout Unlimited was going to help with the project, as the group did a study.
“The landowners were all in favor of it,” Jackson said.
Jackson said the creek on Creek Road has actually fallen down and plans were to raise the creek approximately six feet on one side.
“To be honest with you, it was going to be a quarter of a million dollar project,” Jackson said.
Jackson said although they will be giving back the grant, he was told the Dirt and Gravel program would “look at us in the near future” for other township projects that would meet its requirements.
When asked how much the grant was, Jackson said they awarded the township $60,000.
“However, it comes in increments,” Jackson stated. “So they only gave $29,000 (originally).”
Another question was asked on whether the funds were specifically marked for Creek Road, to which Jackson said it was. For future projects, Jackson said they would have to fill out another application and reapply for a new project.