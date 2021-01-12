WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township will have much of the same in 2021 as it did in 2020 as the result of last week’s reorganization meeting.
Supervisor Russell “Butch” Jackson will continue as the chairman and Supervisor Darryl Lashinsky continues as the vice chairman. Greg Minarchick continues as the third supervisor.
Kim Miller will remain the township’s secretary; Deb MacTavish will continue as the township’s treasurer.
Supervisors will continue to hold its meetings on the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the township building — with seating at the meetings currently limited due to COVID-19 protocols.
Other positions that will remain the same include C.J. Zwick as solicitor, Dave Harris as vacancy chairman, GeoTech as township engineer and Ross Shaw and James Swartz as road workers.
Other appointments during last week’s meeting include the following:
- Moshannon Valley Council of Governments as the township’s code enforcement agency
- Jackson and Joe Lonjin as Moshannon Valley Fire Council representative
- Lonjin as emergency management coordinator
- Clearfield County Sewage Agency as sewage enforcement officer
- Miller as open records officer
- CNB Bank as depository
- McTavish as EIT committee representative
- Mileage reimbursement will be at the IRS rate.