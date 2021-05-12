WEST DECATUR — After recent discovery of discrepancies in payroll, Boggs Township officials called for a payroll review, according to Solicitor C.J. Zwick.
Zwick said at the township’s recent meeting, the township has thus far found nothing of major concern.
The payroll audit was requested due to discrepancies found with some employee time card stamps and handwritten notations.
“Based on the preliminary findings that were communicated to me, there were some minor items that were found in that review. None of which did the professional reviewing them believe that they were substantive or indicative of wrongdoing,” Zwick said.
Zwick advised supervisors to make no further comment on the matter.
“We don’t have all the facts, and without all the facts, making any further comment on the issue would be foolish,” Zwick stated.
The review is being conducted by Fiore Fedeli Snyder Carothers LLP of Altoona. The review is currently in the preliminary stages, and Pat Fiore declined to comment on the findings to date. He did note that, in his line of work, punch card hours can usually be explained with additional information or consideration.
The township’s issues have allegedly been occurring for some time, according to Auditor Tamarra Bush. She had concerns last year and brought these issues to an attorney. The COVID-19 pandemic that began last year ultimately resulted in no action being taken, she said. According to Bush, she obtained information using Right to Know requests.
“Part of an auditor’s duty is to stay mindful of where taxpayer money is spent,” said Bush. “I discovered some things that I found questionable.”
Joe Lonjin, a resident of Boggs Township, suggested the township focus on increasing transparency and communication moving forward. Supervisor Greg Minarchick noted the supervisors agreed to sit down together every two weeks to improve internal communication.
Residents were upset with the situation.
“We need to treat people kindly and not use accusations,” said Georgia Litz. “We went through that how many years ago, and it’s over and done with.”
However, former Supervisor William Dickson and former Secretary Denise Dobo claim the last investigation and audit is still impacting their lives.
The last audit, which looked at the years between 2013 and 2017, including part of 2018, found 126 transactions had no documentation available. The report stated, “Initially we found the records and accounting policies of Boggs were poorly kept and documented.”
The township left the investigation to state police, which resulted in state police not finding any evidence of criminal activity.
Dickson keeps a copy of the report nearby in case residents come into his business with accusations or questions, which still frequently happens, he stated.
“There is no money missing,” Dickson said. “We live in that township. I have a business in that township, and we’re tired of living under that suspicion.”
Similar to the current review, payroll was of concern in the last investigation.
The 2019 report used year-end pay stubs from QuickBooks. Dobo and Dickson were allegedly overpaid 57 and 96 hours, the report stated. Vacation and sick time were all calculated by hand, according to Dobo. Because the audit used QuickBooks to obtain numbers, the pay stubs would be incorrect, she alleges.
The current review mirrors the township’s past closed investigation.
“From the preliminary findings, it’s a lot about nothing, but welcome to Boggs Township,” Zwick said.