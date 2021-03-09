WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township had been searching for a part-time ‘as needed’ employee. As a result, supervisors recently decided to hire two people.
Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson said they had two applicants for the part-time position, with Supervisor Greg Minarchick stating they were Steven Williams and Sheldon Graham III.
Jackson said the person would work on a “call-in basis when one of our guys are down and not working.”
“It was explained that they might not be (working) for a while,” Jackson said.
Jackson said they would also have to go through drug testing and then motioned to hire Williams. Minarchick said he thought it was previously discussed about hiring both candidates.
Jackson said he thought they would need to table it if they were going to hire two people, as the advertisement sent out was for one worker only. However, Secretary Kim Miller said they should be fine in making a motion/approving to hire both on an “as needed basis.”
A motion was then made by Jackson to hire both Williams and Graham on an as needed basis, pending their certifications needed. Wages for the two were not mentioned.
“I just think it’d be better to have two guys there just in case,” Minarchick said after the approval. “If another guy is down or another guy happens to be working somewhere, then we can still have someone to fall back on. I don’t want to let you guys short, especially with the kind of weather we had this year.”