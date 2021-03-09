WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township Supervisors had planned to appoint a new supervisor on Monday to replace Darryl Lashinsky who turned in his letter of registration at the Feb. 8 meeting.
However, both supervisors motioned for a different person to fill Lashinsky’s role and the spot was not filled.
Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson said he reviewed the applications — but did not state how many applications were received — and made a motion to appoint James Swartz to the spot.
Supervisor Greg Minarchick then made a motion to appoint Joe Lonjin to the spot.
“Ok,” Jackson said. “What we’ll do is, we’ve come to an impasse.”
Jackson said they will have to contact the township’s vacancy chairman, Dave Harris, to cast the deciding vote. The post is a non-working supervisor term that would have to be filled until the end of 2021.
“We’ll have (Secretary) Kim (Miller) send the paperwork over to (Harris) to review it,” Jackson said. “Then he can be the deciding factor.”
Jackson said there would technically be two spots up at the end of the year for supervisor, with Miller stating one would be for four years (filling the remainder of Lashinsky’s original term) and the other would be for the usual six-year term.
Jackson and Minarchick officially tabled appointing a supervisor until Harris looks at the applications of Lonjin and Swartz. Miller said they could they could either have a special meeting or appoint a person in April.
“I think we should probably call a special meeting depending on how fast (Harris) can review this,” Minarchick said.