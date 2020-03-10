WEST DECATUR — Children in the Boggs Township area will have something to look forward to during the Easter season next month, as a community egg hunt was approved for April 4.
At Monday’s Boggs Township Supervisors meeting, resident Georgia Litz — who heads the township’s volunteer group at the Boggs Township Community Park — asked the supervisors for approval to use the park on Saturday, April 4.
“It’ll be a community egg hunt and it’ll be advertised throughout the township,” Litz said.
Litz said the egg hunt would take place at 11 a.m. but no other details were given at the meeting.
Supervisor Greg Minarchick then made a motion to approve the egg hunt and it was seconded by Supervisor Darryl Lashinsky. Both supervisors and Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson then officially approved the matter.