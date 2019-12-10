WEST DECATUR — A resident on Monday questioned Boggs Township Supervisors about recent thefts in the area — and requested an arc light in the area where the theft was witnessed.
Jesse Weitoish said he was walking his dog about a month ago and noticed a wheelbarrow in a field “up by Dufour’s property where the sewage line cuts through.”
Weitoish said he thought that was odd and went to investigate, which ended up being that a person broke into a garage. Weitoish then said that the same place was broken into weeks later and mentioned people were looking in the garage during the night.
“I’m kind of curious as to who I could talk to maybe about getting an arc light put up at the end of the road,” Weitoish said. “I know it happened in the day time (when it was broken into first) but it also happened in the evening. I don’t know who pays for it or who I have to talk to about trying to get it a little brighter on the street.”
Weitoish said he realizes the township can’t just do this for one person, but he’s not sure what to do or who to talk to, while also citing other recent break-ins within the township.
Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson said he thinks they would be able to talk to Penelec to see what can possibly be done since the light poles are owned by them.
“We’ll look into it and see if we can try and get you an answer,” Jackson said.
Supervisor Greg Minarchick said at one time there were four arc lights located on Railroad Street.
“They were all billed through Penelec to (the home owners),” Minarchick said. “We had to pay.”
Minarchick said after a while, two of those lights were eliminated but two other residents still kept them and pay for the lights to this day — as they have also replaced the lights whenever they have burned out.
“So I’m thinking Penelec is the people that we need to talk to,” Minarchick said.