WEST DECATUR — A report on the township park took place during the recent Boggs Township Supervisors meeting.
Resident Georgia Litz, who is a park volunteer, said a mum sale was recently held to raise funds. So far with what they have sold or have ordered, they have made a profit of close to $900.
“That’s going really well and we want to thank the people of the township for ordering them,” Litz said, as most were delivered at the end of the week.
Litz also said if anyone has been out to the park and walked on the path in the middle of the park, there is a noticeable wet area.
“We haven’t been able to determine (what’s causing) that wet spot,” Litz said. “So before we can continue with other things that need to be done at the park, that wet spot has to be cleared. So that’s a goal that we have in the near future is to have someone come out and find out just where that water is coming from.”
Litz said the group also wanted a picnic pavilion, which one of the reasons why the group has been holding fundraisers.
“We’ve been in contact with the carpenter’s union,” Litz said. “The carpenter’s union will come and build the pavilion but we need to know what materials we need.”
With the pavilion, they will need a handicapped accessible ramp. Litz said she has contacted the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center and they are willing to “put a step on the one side and on the other side, we will have a handicap ramp installed.”
Litz also said there are plans to mount the bell from the old Blue Ball school.
“We’re just seeing exactly where we might want that and where it’s favorable,” Litz said. “We have some people that are ready to actually build or construct any foundation — or whatever we need — to mount that bell. We have a lot of plans and we have some good workers within this group, and we’re moving forward.”