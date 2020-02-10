WEST DECATUR — Residents in attendance at Monday night’s Boggs Township Supervisors meeting were looking for comments from the supervisors in regard to the state Department of Environmental Protection recently issuing permits to PA Waste LLC of Philadelphia to build a municipal waste landfill off of state Route 153 — roughly seven miles southeast of Clearfield.
But after a couple comments from residents voicing concerns — ranging from declining property values, landfill defects, truck traffic and road usage — the supervisors in attendance — Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson and Vice Chairman Darryl Lashinsky — did not comment on the matter.
After an executive session lasting about five minutes to discuss litigation regarding the township’s host municipal agreement with PA Waste, Solicitor CJ Zwick told those in attendance why nothing was said: legal reasons.
Zwick said the time to oppose the landfill from a community perspective has passed, and that in 2004, former Supervisors Dennis Straw, Gary Straw and Bill Dickson, approved a host municipality agreement with PA Waste.
While he was not around at that time as solicitor, Zwick said it’s his understanding the township solicitor at the time did not review the host agreement before the former board approved it.
“And it shows,” Zwick said, citing many things should have been changed on the agreement. “Dwelling on the past is not going to help things change today, unfortunately.”
Zwick said that township “as a party to this host agreement, has certain legal obligations that those supervisors back in 2004 bound the township to.”
“To the extent, there’s limited comment from this board on behalf of the township,” Zwick said. “That’s for a reason. That’s to protect the township and not get into areas specific to the agreement and specific to the proposed site and how it will progress — if it does.”
Zwick said “getting too far into explanations of how this board might feel could get the township into some legal hot water with PA Waste.”
“Our position is that this is an agreement that we do not believe we have an out relating to the agreement,” Zwick said. “We think it’s a binding agreement.”
Zwick explained that should the agreement not be followed, the “prevailing party (would) have its legal fees and costs paid for by the non-prevailing party.”
“So we’re not going to get into, again, what this board might think is proper for the township either way — for or against,” Zwick said. “The official position of the township is that this is an agreement that we don’t see a viable and/or advisable way out of. We can’t rewrite it in other words.”
Zwick said he understands the concerns that everyone has had over the time frame of the proposed Camp Hope Run landfill. Should it come to fruition, they will do their best to address those concerns.
Zwick also said the Clearfield County Commissioners voted last week to file an appeal to DEP regarding the permits they issued for it and that “will play its way out through the regulatory bodies of the state.”
“At this point though, it’s important for you all as township residents to understand that from a fundamental level, supervisors can bind the township,” Zwick said. “The township is the entity here and the supervisors control that entity with their decisions and voting at public meetings. Sixteen years ago, this (host municipal agreement) was entered into — for better or for worse. And so as to not prejudice or harm the township, we’re stuck with it.”
Zwick encouraged those with concerns should contact DEP, especially if the county’s appeal is unsuccessful so that DEP is fully aware of those concerns, in hope those concerns are addressed one way or another.
“We’re bound by the decisions of a prior board,” Zwick said. “I know that maybe that’s not you all wanted to hear. But from a legal perspective as the township’s solicitor, that’s all we’re going to have to say about the subject tonight. And again, that’s in the best interest of the township that we don’t further discuss as a township entity any other specifics relating to the matter.”