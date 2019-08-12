WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township Supervisors on Monday night approved a lease purchase of a new truck to help with everyday duties.
Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson asked for a motion to “lease purchase a truck from Price Motor Sales, financed through Ally Financial.”
Supervisor Darryl Lashinsky made the motion and Supervisor Greg Minarchick seconded, with all three supervisors officially approving the measure.
When asked by a resident on what the township was receiving, the supervisors stated it was a 2018 Ram 5500 that was previously a demo truck.
“We did not get the USDA grant for it,” Lashinsky said, mentioning that since they did not get a grant this time, they have been told it gives the township a better shot at a grant next time.
Lashinsky said they could not wait for another grant to purchase something, citing the age of the other township equipment.
“The newest truck here is 14 years old,” Lashinsky said. “You have to start somewhere.”
After the meeting, The Progress asked the supervisors for further details, to which it was mentioned the lease purchase is over five years and the cost is $79,700. The truck itself comes ready to go with many features to complete all day-to-day activities needed for a municipality.
“It’s the best deal we could get,” Lashinsky said.