WEST DECATUR — A cemetery dispute was discussed during the brief Boggs Township Supervisors meeting Monday evening.
Lisa Mock said there were four plots at the Mocks Hill Cemetery that have belonged to the township since the 1800s and they were “abruptly taken from the Boggs Township Supervisors without warning.”
Mock disagreed with how the deal with done and said it denies her and others the opportunity to be buried there.
“My last name is on that stone/name of that cemetery,” Mock said. “My family owned that ground. I have 16 family members buried there, including my 10-year-old sister and my hero grandfather.”
Mock said the plots were deeded to the township “in good faith” and felt the deal was done for personal gain.
After Mock spoke, Supervisor Darryl Lashinsky read a statement that was advised by township Solicitor CJ Zwick.
“It appears that Boggs Township Supervisors owned four grave plots in Mocks Hill Cemetery,” Lashinsky said. “These four cemetery plots were recently taken back by the Mocks Hill Cemetery Association. It is to be noted that this was done without the approval of the current board of supervisors and that Boggs Township was not compensated for the property.”
Lashinsky or Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson did not discuss the matter further.
Denise Minarchick, who is the Secretary/Treasurer of the Mocks Hill Cemetery Association, said there were some misconceptions stated by Mock and said a township supervisor had “nothing to do with this.”
Minarchick said it was their understanding the plots were reserved for the original supervisors at the time of the agreement and they have been long deceased. Perpetual care had not been paid for by the township on those lots.
“We had already decided to use those lots before they were sold last month,” Minarchick said.
Minarchick also said they have a list of people requesting lots there via transfer. Anyone in the community interested in getting on that list — as Minarchick said from time to time, those already owning lots end up selling them — are urged to contact the association at 342-2905.