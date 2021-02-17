WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township Supervisors held a brief special meeting Tuesday afternoon to announced they will be accepting letters of interest for a new supervisor.
At its regular meeting on Feb. 8, supervisors approved a letter of resignation from Supervisor Darryl Lashinsky.
Lashinsky was originally appointed as a supervisor in April 2018 and then was voted in for a new term in the November 2019 municipal election when he ran unopposed.
Currently, the other two supervisors are Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson and Greg Minarchick.
“The township is accepting letters/resumes until March 3 from residents who are interested,” Jackson said.
Jackson also said the supervisor position would be a “non-working” supervisor position. In the past, the township typically had its supervisors be working supervisors.
The next regular meeting is slated for March 8 at 6 p.m. at the township office.