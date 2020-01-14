WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township Supervisors will retain their offices to mirror 2019 as the result of their recent reorganization meeting.
Russell “Butch” Jackson will continue as the chairman while Darryl Lashinsky will continue as vice chairman for 2020. Greg Minarchick — who was appointed as a supervisor in June — will be the third supervisor.
Kim Miller will remain the township’s secretary; Deb MacTavish will continue as the township’s treasurer.
Supervisor meetings will continue to be held on the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the township building.
Other positions that will remain the same include CJ Zwick as solicitor, Dave Harris as vacancy chairman, GeoTech as township engineer and Ross Shaw and James Swartz as road workers.
Mileage reimbursements were set at the same rate as the Internal Revenue Service. However, specific salaries/rates on township workers were not mentioned during the meeting.
Other appointments during last week’s meeting include the following:
- Moshannon Valley Council of Governments as the township’s code enforcement agency
- Jackson as Moshannon Valley Fire Council representative
- Jesse Weitoish as emergency management coordinator
- Clearfield County Sewage Agency as sewage enforcement officer
- Miller as open records officer